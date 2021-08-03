Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.93 Million Stock Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $5,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 11,616 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2,146.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

COLM stock opened at $101.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.49. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.87. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $73.11 and a 1 year high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $566.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.20%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

