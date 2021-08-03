Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $6.24 Million Stock Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.56% of Benchmark Electronics worth $6,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 38.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti raised Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

BHE stock opened at $26.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.26. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56. The company has a market cap of $938.74 million, a PE ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 4.26%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 69.47%.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

