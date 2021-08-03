BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock Position Decreased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,513 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $6,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 37.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 8,667 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,699,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 119.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. 37.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BancFirst news, major shareholder Bf Bank Partners Lp sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $359,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,189,427 shares in the company, valued at $372,652,752.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $2,187,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,823 shares of company stock valued at $4,427,158. Insiders own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

BANF opened at $54.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.42. BancFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $39.20 and a 1 year high of $77.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.37.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.32. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 37.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 45.33%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

