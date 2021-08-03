Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of SCVX at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCVX. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of SCVX in the first quarter worth about $493,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of SCVX during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SCVX during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of SCVX by 321.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 112,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 85,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of SCVX by 7.1% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 57.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCVX opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90. SCVX Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59.

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

