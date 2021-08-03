24,289 Shares in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in MultiPlan by 63.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in MultiPlan by 22.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 46,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in MultiPlan by 29.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get MultiPlan alerts:

MPLN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MultiPlan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley initiated coverage on MultiPlan in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.05.

MPLN stock opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. MultiPlan Co. has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $11.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion and a PE ratio of -7.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $254.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MultiPlan Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

MultiPlan Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN).

Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.