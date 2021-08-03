Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 134,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 19,171 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $976,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 47,513 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on TMST shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

In other TimkenSteel news, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $56,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,622. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,958 shares in the company, valued at $854,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TMST opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $16.57. The stock has a market cap of $588.65 million, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $273.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

