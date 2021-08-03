Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Upgraded to Buy at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

VWAGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. assumed coverage on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of VWAGY stock opened at $33.47 on Monday. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $48.72. The company has a market cap of $167.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.33.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $75.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.64 billion. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 6.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Volkswagen will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Volkswagen’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Volkswagen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

