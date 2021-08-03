Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Receives $20.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.33.

BAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Braskem from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Braskem in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem in the first quarter worth $234,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Braskem by 225.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Braskem during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Braskem by 105.4% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 35,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Braskem during the second quarter worth $1,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAK opened at $22.46 on Friday. Braskem has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $25.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.21 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.53.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Analysts expect that Braskem will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

