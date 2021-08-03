Credit Suisse Group Increases Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target to $58.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Terex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Terex from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Terex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.56.

NYSE TEX opened at $47.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Terex has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Research analysts expect that Terex will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 369.23%.

In other Terex news, Director David A. Sachs sold 29,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $1,540,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $611,909.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,645 shares in the company, valued at $984,642.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,323 shares of company stock worth $4,823,234 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Terex by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

