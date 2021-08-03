Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Shares of RNSDF opened at $38.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.80. Renault has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $50.70.
About Renault
