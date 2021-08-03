Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes Position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUSG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUSG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 267,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EUSG opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.71.

European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

