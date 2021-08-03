Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.55 Million Stake in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,610 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of Neenah worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neenah during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Neenah during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Neenah by 29.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Neenah during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Neenah during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NP opened at $49.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.87. The company has a market capitalization of $832.21 million, a PE ratio of -34.31 and a beta of 1.52. Neenah, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.04 and a twelve month high of $61.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter. Neenah had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.17%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

In related news, EVP Noah Samuel Benz sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $25,746.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at $266,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $29,784.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,092.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, produces and sells performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

