Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $2.64 Million Investment in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 266,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the first quarter worth $3,221,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the first quarter worth $495,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the first quarter worth $163,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the first quarter worth $33,848,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the first quarter worth $1,255,000.

Get DiamondHead alerts:

OTCMKTS DHHCU opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $11.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.98.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHHCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondHead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondHead and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.