Etsy (ETSY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Etsy has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.56 million. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. On average, analysts expect Etsy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $188.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.27. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.51, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Etsy has a 1-year low of $103.06 and a 1-year high of $251.86.

In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.77, for a total transaction of $2,710,395.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,436 shares in the company, valued at $6,913,715.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.99, for a total transaction of $182,297.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,354.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,492 shares of company stock worth $7,274,278. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.52.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

