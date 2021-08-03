Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 36,334 Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 36,334 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NGVC. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 31.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 790,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,868,000 after acquiring an additional 187,951 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,989,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 661,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,605,000 after acquiring an additional 37,017 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 18.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 33,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 2,160.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 29,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

NGVC opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $254.78 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.22. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $18.75.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.46%.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, bread, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.