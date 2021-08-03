Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price hoisted by SVB Leerink from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GILD. Oppenheimer started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.62.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $68.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.89. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $72.31. The stock has a market cap of $85.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 320,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,082,000 after purchasing an additional 19,169 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 9,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 53,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 14,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

