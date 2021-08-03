Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 31,585 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 72.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,330 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,585 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 38,334 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 791,979 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,718,000 after acquiring an additional 257,865 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 2,353.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 315,455 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,227,000 after acquiring an additional 302,595 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 31,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,378 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

FBC stock opened at $45.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.69. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.79 and a twelve month high of $51.58.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 30.70%. Analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.52%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Flagstar Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

