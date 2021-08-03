Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stock Position in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Northrim BanCorp were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NRIM. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 11,761 shares during the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRIM stock opened at $40.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.58. The firm has a market cap of $249.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.23 and a 52 week high of $48.19.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 19.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is 28.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

