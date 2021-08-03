Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to Announce $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Tapestry posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 356%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TPR shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $42.33 on Friday. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $12.97 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.26.

In other Tapestry news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 23,919 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,985 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 23,090 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

