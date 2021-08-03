United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Receives $205.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

UPS stock opened at $191.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $140.54 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,094,024,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,546,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,112,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,421 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,184,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,922 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,735,983,000 after buying an additional 714,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 396.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 691,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,568,000 after buying an additional 552,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

