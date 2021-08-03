AQR Capital Management LLC Has $896,000 Stock Position in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 37.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 198,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 121,031 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fluidigm were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Fluidigm stock opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $517.99 million, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.57. Fluidigm Co. has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $12.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.01.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.86 million. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 28.73% and a negative net margin of 38.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on FLDM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Fluidigm from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

