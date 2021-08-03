AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 6,343 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 51.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,343 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $173.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.12. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.54 and a 52-week high of $188.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.57.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $1.58. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The firm had revenue of $705.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total value of $65,496.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,828,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.50.

LGI Homes Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.