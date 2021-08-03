AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) by 63.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,209 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSG Networks were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of MSG Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,172,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,677,000 after acquiring an additional 34,224 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of MSG Networks by 19.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 719,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,824,000 after acquiring an additional 118,962 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of MSG Networks by 381.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 285,321 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MSG Networks by 158.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 205,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MSG Networks by 419.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 196,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 158,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

MSG Networks stock opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $803.59 million, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.15. MSG Networks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.85.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.55 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 28.10% and a negative return on equity of 36.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

