Evergy (EVRG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Evergy to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Evergy has set its FY21 guidance at $3.20-3.40 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at 3.200-3.400 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Evergy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $65.81 on Tuesday. Evergy has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $66.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

