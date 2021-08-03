Cutera (CUTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $49.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.29%. On average, analysts expect Cutera to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $53.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.58 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Cutera has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $53.77.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants bought 664,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $19,612,426.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,090. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CUTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

