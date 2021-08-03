Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,870 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,625 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Flushing Financial worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FFIC. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 21.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Flushing Financial in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Flushing Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Flushing Financial in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Flushing Financial by 49.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FFIC opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.96. Flushing Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $25.22. The stock has a market cap of $678.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.86.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 20.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.41%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

