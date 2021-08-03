Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys New Stake in Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTCR. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Metacrine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Metacrine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Metacrine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Metacrine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Metacrine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Metacrine in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of MTCR stock opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.74 million and a PE ratio of -0.75. The company has a current ratio of 17.33, a quick ratio of 17.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.70. Metacrine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $16.19.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Metacrine, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Preston Klassen acquired 20,547 shares of Metacrine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $74,791.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,791.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

