Contrasting PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) and Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA)

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) and Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.7% of PerkinElmer shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of PerkinElmer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares PerkinElmer and Akoya Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PerkinElmer $3.78 billion 5.45 $727.89 million $8.30 22.15 Akoya Biosciences $42.44 million 14.50 -$16.71 million N/A N/A

PerkinElmer has higher revenue and earnings than Akoya Biosciences.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PerkinElmer and Akoya Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PerkinElmer 0 1 7 0 2.88 Akoya Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

PerkinElmer presently has a consensus price target of $152.33, suggesting a potential downside of 17.14%. Akoya Biosciences has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 53.80%. Given Akoya Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Akoya Biosciences is more favorable than PerkinElmer.

Profitability

This table compares PerkinElmer and Akoya Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PerkinElmer 24.35% 37.29% 17.54% Akoya Biosciences N/A N/A N/A

Summary

PerkinElmer beats Akoya Biosciences on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services. It also provides analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental, food, and industrial markets that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil. In addition, this segment offers solutions to farmers and food producers; and analytical instrumentation for the industrial market, which includes the chemical, semiconductor and electronics, energy, lubricant, petrochemical, and polymer industries. The Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market. Its products are used for testing and screening genetic abnormalities, disorders, and diseases, including down syndrome, hypothyroidism, muscular dystrophy, infertility, and various metabolic conditions. This segment also develops technologies that enable and support genomic workflows using protein coupled receptor and next-generation DNA sequencing for applications in oncology and drug discovery. The company serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, laboratories, academic and research institutions, public health authorities, private healthcare organizations, doctors, and government agencies. PerkinElmer, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. It provides two distinct solutions, the CODEX and Phenoptics platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational, and clinical research. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

