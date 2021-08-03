CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 384,400 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the June 30th total of 288,900 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 104,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CECE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CECO Environmental by 325.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in CECO Environmental by 214.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CECO Environmental during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in CECO Environmental by 41.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CECO Environmental during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CECE opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. CECO Environmental has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $247.10 million, a PE ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.71.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). CECO Environmental had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $71.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 million. Equities analysts expect that CECO Environmental will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

