Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Short Interest Up 34.2% in July

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the June 30th total of 1,200,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 514,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

WLK stock opened at $81.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Westlake Chemical has a one year low of $54.20 and a one year high of $106.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.16%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WLK. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Alembic Global Advisors raised their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.93.

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 100.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 15,938 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.3% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 607,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,698,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 10.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $698,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

