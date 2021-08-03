Seagen Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.19 Per Share (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Seagen in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $3.19 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.00. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Seagen’s FY2024 earnings at $5.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SGEN. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.75.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $154.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.67. Seagen has a 52 week low of $133.20 and a 52 week high of $213.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Seagen news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 1,061 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $148,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $3,961,774.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,181 shares of company stock worth $16,467,175. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in Seagen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Seagen by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Seagen by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Seagen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Seagen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

