Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at $46.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.90. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of $35.73 and a 1-year high of $51.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

