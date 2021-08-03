Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its target price upped by Truist Securities from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $306.43.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

LH opened at $297.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $273.41. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $170.05 and a 12-month high of $299.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 204.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 609 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.4% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth $1,380,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Recommended Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.