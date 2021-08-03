ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Price Target Raised to GBX 215 at Credit Suisse Group

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 212 ($2.77) to GBX 229 ($2.99) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConvaTec Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 246 ($3.21).

Shares of CTEC stock opened at GBX 224.70 ($2.94) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £4.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.80. ConvaTec Group has a 1-year low of GBX 173.20 ($2.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 265 ($3.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.15, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 246.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.23 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

In other ConvaTec Group news, insider Constantin Coussios bought 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.08) per share, with a total value of £19,918.40 ($26,023.52).

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

