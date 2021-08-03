Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Given New GBX 5,550 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,250 ($81.66) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 5,450 ($71.20) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,465 ($71.40).

Get Intertek Group alerts:

ITRK stock opened at GBX 5,192.31 ($67.84) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of £163.58. The company has a market capitalization of £8.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.85. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,024 ($65.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,492 ($84.82).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a GBX 34.20 ($0.45) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.69%.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.