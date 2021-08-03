Evercore ISI Lowers Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $100.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stephens cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.00.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $92.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $55.24 and a one year high of $110.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $169,048.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 1,879 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $197,313.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,148,281.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,210,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 25,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 6,866 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,733,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $166,758,000 after buying an additional 99,947 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,010,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

