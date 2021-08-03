Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Glencore (LON:GLEN)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on the natural resources company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GLEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. restated a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Glencore from GBX 345 ($4.51) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Glencore from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 368.67 ($4.82).

Get Glencore alerts:

LON GLEN opened at GBX 330.35 ($4.32) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 953.85. The company has a market capitalization of £44.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.47. Glencore has a 12 month low of GBX 150.59 ($1.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 339.40 ($4.43).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.