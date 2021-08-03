Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 4,282 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 71,366.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDBC. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.3% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $20.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.83.

