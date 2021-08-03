Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 2,509 Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MD. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 1,207.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000.

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $29.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.17. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.62.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $446.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.07 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 41.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. boosted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Truist upped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

