Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.87 Million Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 0.4% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Morningstar by 65.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Morningstar by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 12.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,089,000 after acquiring an additional 12,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,781 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total value of $2,703,659.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,203 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.80, for a total transaction of $2,528,303.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,901 shares of company stock valued at $60,552,217 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $257.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.35. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.53 and a 12-month high of $270.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

