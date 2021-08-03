LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,613 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RAMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 1,148.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,076,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,772,000 after purchasing an additional 990,043 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 53.8% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,181,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,161,000 after purchasing an additional 762,550 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at about $37,949,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,953,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,930,000 after purchasing an additional 479,172 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $39.88 on Tuesday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $87.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 1.13.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. LiveRamp’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.78.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.