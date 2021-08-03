Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $4.57 Million Position in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 907,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 117,427 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Catalyst Biosciences were worth $4,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 557.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 218.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $4.31 price objective on shares of Catalyst Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

NASDAQ:CBIO opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $129.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.33.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.21). Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,233.58% and a negative return on equity of 77.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company engineer proteases to develop improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement and coagulation cascades.

