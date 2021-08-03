Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) COO Susan Ralston Acquires 900 Shares

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) COO Susan Ralston bought 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.43 per share, with a total value of $20,187.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, May 28th, Susan Ralston bought 200 shares of Old Point Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.28 per share, with a total value of $4,656.00.

Shares of Old Point Financial stock opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.60. Old Point Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $26.26. The stock has a market cap of $117.80 million, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPOF. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 197,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,227,000 after buying an additional 63,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.86% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

