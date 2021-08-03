Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Director Acquires $12,675.00 in Stock

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Director Joseph W. Adams acquired 500 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.35 per share, with a total value of $12,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NWFL opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $208.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.56. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $29.68.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.24 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 27.80%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWFL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 298.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. 20.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

