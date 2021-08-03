Herbert A. Burton Sells 500 Shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Stock

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total value of $36,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of USCR opened at $72.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.66 and a beta of 1.36. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $78.99.
U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.24 million. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USCR. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the second quarter worth about $56,364,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the first quarter worth about $26,286,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 9.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,801,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,437,000 after acquiring an additional 238,145 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 55.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 500,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,728,000 after acquiring an additional 178,371 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the first quarter worth about $10,112,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About U.S. Concrete
U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.
