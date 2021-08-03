Herbert A. Burton Sells 500 Shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Stock

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total value of $36,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of USCR opened at $72.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.66 and a beta of 1.36. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $78.99.

Get U.S. Concrete alerts:

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.24 million. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

USCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist upped their price objective on U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, CJS Securities cut U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USCR. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the second quarter worth about $56,364,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the first quarter worth about $26,286,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 9.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,801,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,437,000 after acquiring an additional 238,145 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 55.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 500,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,728,000 after acquiring an additional 178,371 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the first quarter worth about $10,112,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.