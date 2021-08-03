Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Director Sells $2,004,662.29 in Stock

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $2,004,662.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $80.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.04 and a 12-month high of $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 13.23%. Research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 198,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,394,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,722,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,509,000 after buying an additional 54,182 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 72.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,381,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

SIGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lowered Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

