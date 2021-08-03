Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Director Sells $2,004,662.29 in Stock

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $2,004,662.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $80.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.04 and a 12-month high of $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.
Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 13.23%. Research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 198,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,394,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,722,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,509,000 after buying an additional 54,182 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 72.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,381,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.
SIGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lowered Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.60.
About Selective Insurance Group
Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.
Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?
Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.