Brokerages Set DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Target Price at $56.00

Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DMTK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on DermTech in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company.

Shares of DMTK opened at $33.33 on Friday. DermTech has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $84.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.07. The firm has a market cap of $964.54 million, a P/E ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 0.80.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). DermTech had a negative net margin of 631.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Equities analysts predict that DermTech will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DermTech news, CEO John Dobak sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $513,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,882,298.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $124,644.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,792,929.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,203 shares of company stock valued at $6,590,210. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iszo Capital Management LP increased its stake in DermTech by 283.6% in the first quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 1,822,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,372 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,152,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $935,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in DermTech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,524,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DermTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

