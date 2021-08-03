CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives $19.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.90.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CommScope from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Get CommScope alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $20.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.73. CommScope has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.84.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 132.51% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CommScope will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,365,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,539,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,165,000 after buying an additional 1,519,018 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 463.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,692,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,999,000 after buying an additional 1,392,471 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in CommScope by 1,140.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,212,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,621,000 after buying an additional 1,114,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in CommScope by 66.1% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,564,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,185 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.