Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) had its target price upped by B. Riley from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CIAFF. Raymond James raised their price objective on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Champion Iron from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Champion Iron from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Champion Iron presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.67.

OTCMKTS CIAFF opened at $5.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.02. Champion Iron has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $5.82.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

