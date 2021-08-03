Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 41,226 Shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 911,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,226 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in SEACOR Marine were worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 321.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 37,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMHI opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $6.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.53.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 18.76% and a negative net margin of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $36.51 million for the quarter.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 101 support and specialty vessels, of which 64 were owned or leased-in, 35 were joint-ventured, and 2 were managed on behalf of unaffiliated third-parties.

